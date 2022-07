Cardo Systems opens ' Cardo Sound Labs' research center in Germany

(Di mercoledì 6 luglio 2022) PLANO, Texas, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/, world leader in communication and connectivity devices for the Powersports industry, has opened the '', a full-scaleand development facility in Straubing,. The new facility will focus on developing's future generation of acoustics, speech processing, andsolutions for its wide array of powersports, outdoor and professional communication devices. The Straubing facility positionsas the only player in the industry with a dedicated, fully owned audio development capabilities. With the opening,is bringing ...

Moto.it

Industry - wide agreement aims at eliminating cross - brand intercom incompatibilities PLANO, Texas, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - -, Midland and Uclear, have today jointly announced the launch of the 'Open Bluetooth Intercom' (OBI) - an open industry - wide Bluetooth Intercom standard, allowing seamless cross - brand ...Alon Lumbroso, Chief Executive Officer,, comments: "The PACKTALK EDGE is the best communication device we have ever developed and is a fantastic flagship addition to our extensive range ... Cardo Systems presenta Honda Packtalk Edge All the technology that adds to the joy of riding, including Bluetooth comm systems, GPS units, and phone mounts, is discounted.Moto - News: Grazie alla connettività Dynamic Mesh Communication (DMC) di seconda generazione, si potranno connettere fino a 15 motociclisti simultaneamente con un range di 8 Km e autonomia di 13 ore ...