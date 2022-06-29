Warwick consolidates Mayfair collection with Green Street portfolio addition (Di mercoledì 29 giugno 2022) - LONDON, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Warwick Investment Group has acquired two freehold buildings on Green Street to increase its footprint in Mayfair and further expand the size of its rental portfolio across Central London. This completes a very busy 12 months for the US private equity firm as they continue to consolidate unbroken freehold investment blocks across the golden post codes of Prime Central London. with a rental portfolio across 21 buildings, under its emerging rental brand, Warwick is now a key private landlord across Mayfair and Belgravia with the goal of becoming a top 10 private landlord in the UK capital. The Green Street portfolio is comprised ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Warwick Investment Group has acquired two freehold buildings on Green Street to increase its footprint in Mayfair and further expand the size of its rental portfolio across Central London. This completes a very busy 12 months for the US private equity firm as they continue to consolidate unbroken freehold investment blocks across the golden post codes of Prime Central London. with a rental portfolio across 21 buildings, under its emerging rental brand, Warwick is now a key private landlord across Mayfair and Belgravia with the goal of becoming a top 10 private landlord in the UK capital. The Green Street portfolio is comprised ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Pubblicità
Agrifood Magazine - 29/6/2022 siciliareport.it
Warwick Investment Group: Warwick consolidates Mayfair collection with Green Street portfolio additionWarwick Investment Group has acquired two freehold buildings on Green Street to increase its footprint in Mayfair and further expand the size of its rental ...
Warwick consolidates Mayfair collection with Green Street portfolio additionWarwick Investment Group has acquired two freehold buildings on Green Street to increase its footprint in Mayfair and further expand the size of its rental portfolio across Central London.
Warwick consolidatesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Warwick consolidates