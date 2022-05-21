NGC 474: sarà così il futuro della Via Lattea? (Di sabato 21 maggio 2022) Una delle ultime immagini del telescopio spaziale Hubble mostra NGC 474 che si trova a circa 100 milioni di anni luce da noi. È circa due volte e mezzo più grande della Via Lattea ed è nota per la sua strana struttura senza contorni e quasi rotonda. Leggi su aliveuniverse.today
Hubble clicks photo that shows future of Milky Way GalaxyAs much as we love our Milky Way Galaxy, it is on collision course with an even bigger galaxy. Andromeda galaxy is racing towards Milky Way at an unimaginable speed ...
Hubble Peers Through The Mysterious Shells of This Gigantic Elliptical GalaxyTake a good look at the latest image provided by the Hubble Space Telescope. It shows a huge elliptical galaxy called NGC 474 that lies about 100 million light-years away from us.
