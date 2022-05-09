CAMILA CABELLO TO HEADLINE SHOW-STOPPING UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL OPENING CEREMONY PRESENTED BY PEPSI MAX®

Leggi su iltempo

(Di lunedì 9 maggio 2022) - GRAMMY® AWARD-NOMINATED, MULTI PLATINUM, AND CHART-TOPPING SINGER/SONGWRITER WILL TAKE TO THEMAX STAGE LIVE IN PARIS ON MAY 28TH AHEAD OF THE WORLD'S MOST WATCHED ANNUAL SPORTING EVENT - NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/#PLAYTOINSPIREToday,andare excited to reveal that GRAMMY® Award-nominated, multi-platinum, and chart-topping singer/songwriter,willthis year'sbyMAX. Now in its sixth year, thewill see the 'Bam Bam' 'Señorita,' and 'Havana' hitmaker take centre ...