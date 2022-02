France TV Distribution Boards ‘Sugar and Stars’ With Influencer Just Riadh EXCLUSIVE

Leggi su cityroma

(Di mercoledì 2 febbraio 2022)TVhas boarded “Sugar and Stars” (“À la belle étoile”), an inspirational drama based on the true story of an underdog who became a famed pastry chef. The film marks the feature debut of Sébastien Tulard, who has directed several shorts and worked as assistant director on hit French comedies such as Tarek L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.