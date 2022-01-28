TAIKO NO TATSUJIN: THE DRUM MASTER disponibile XboxStar Wars: The Old Republic Nuovo Trailer Apex Legends Ribellione - lotta per la sopravvivenza di Mad MaggieHP OMEN Citadel Gaming Chair - Sedia Gaming - RecensioneRUGBY 22 E' ORA DISPONIBILE SU CONSOLE E PCYU-GI-OH! MASTER DUEL debutta su mobileVaccino Covid : ciclo completo a 87,27% over 12Montecitorio : iniziato il quarto scrutinio presidente RepubblicaOggi Giorno memoria per le vittime dell'OlocaustoCoree : da Pyongyang nuovo lancio missileUltime Blog

SIGA launches in Luxembourg to support the OT cybersecurity of critical infrastructure and manufacturing hubs in Europe

BEER SHEVA, Israel, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SIGA announces its European HQ in Luxembourg to ...

zazoom
Commenta
SIGA launches in Luxembourg to support the OT cybersecurity of critical infrastructure and manufacturing hubs in Europe (Di venerdì 28 gennaio 2022) BEER SHEVA, Israel, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/

SIGA announces its European HQ in Luxembourg to rapidly scale SIGA's services for the cyber defence of national infrastructure and manufacturing facilities across Europe. SIGA will leverage its new Luxembourg office to expand its customer base and distribution networks with industrial automation and OT cybersecurity partners. SIGA joined the House of DeepTech Roundtable with the Ministry of Economy of Luxembourg and Chief Information Security leaders in Europe last week to trade notes on best practices and lessons learned internationally. "Moving beyond the network security layer to level zero is ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : SIGA launches

Mercato E-sigaretta ricaricabile USB 2022 – Fattori esplosivi di entrate per settore demografico, domanda, dimensioni dell'organizzazione, avanzamento tecnologico, analisi dell'importanza crescente, quota e previsioni fino al 2027 – SETTENEWS  SETTENEWS

Siga OT Solutions: SIGA launches in Luxembourg to support the OT cybersecurity of critical infrastructure and manufacturing hubs in Europe

SIGA announces its European HQ in Luxembourg to rapidly scale SIGA's services for the cyber defence of national infrastructure and manufacturing ...

SIGA launches in Luxembourg to support the OT cybersecurity of critical infrastructure and manufacturing hubs in Europe

BEER SHEVA, Israel, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SIGA announces its European HQ in Luxembourg to rapidly scale SIGA's services for the cyber defence ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : SIGA launches
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : SIGA launches SIGA launches Luxembourg support cybersecurity