Jamie Lynn Spears Book Revelations | Her Relationship With Britney Explained

Leggi su cityroma

(Di martedì 18 gennaio 2022)made headlines before its release for its passages about, but her older sister isn’t the only topic of conversation in the memoir. The former Nickelodeon star, 30, detailed herher father,, and her mother,, in Things I Should Have Said, released on Tuesday, January 18. Months before the’s debut, a leaked passage revealed what happened after the Sweet Magnolias star told her parents that she was pregnant at age 16. “My daddy and I stopped speaking and the tension was terrible,” the Zoey 101 alum wrote of her father, 69, noting that he encouraged her to put the baby up for adoption. ...