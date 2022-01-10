Adagio Medical Announces Successful First-In-Human Cases of Pulsed Field Cryoablation for Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation (Di lunedì 10 gennaio 2022) - LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Adagio Medical, Inc., a leading innovator in catheter ablation technologies for Atrial Fibrillation (AF) and ventricular tachycardia (VT), today announced First-in-Human Cases of Pulsed Field Cryoablation (PFCA) for the Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation (AF). The Cases were performed at Medicover Hospital, Warsaw, Poland by Dr. Pawel Derejko, Head of the Department of Cardiology at Medicover and Dr. Atul Verma, MD, FRCPC, Director of Arrhythmia Services at Southlake Regional Medical Centre, Newmarket, Ontario, Canada, and an Associate Professor at the University of Toronto. The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Adagio Medical, Inc., a leading innovator in catheter ablation technologies for Atrial Fibrillation (AF) and ventricular tachycardia (VT), today announced First-in-Human Cases of Pulsed Field Cryoablation (PFCA) for the Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation (AF). The Cases were performed at Medicover Hospital, Warsaw, Poland by Dr. Pawel Derejko, Head of the Department of Cardiology at Medicover and Dr. Atul Verma, MD, FRCPC, Director of Arrhythmia Services at Southlake Regional Medical Centre, Newmarket, Ontario, Canada, and an Associate Professor at the University of Toronto. The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Adagio Medical
Adagio Medical Announces Successful First - In - Human Cases of Pulsed Field Cryoablation for Treatment of Atrial FibrillationLAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Adagio Medical, Inc., a leading innovator in catheter ablation technologies for atrial fibrillation (AF) and ventricular tachycardia (VT), today announced first - in - human cases of pulsed field ...
Omega Funds Closes Oversubscribed $650 Million Fund VII to Invest in Transformative Life Science Companies... unmet medical needs. Since its inception in 2004, Omega Funds has raised close to $2 billion to ... Omega Funds' recent public offerings and exits include Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: THRX), Adagio ...
I 3 migliori servizi di psicologo online - Lifestyle Agenzia ANSA
Adagio Medical Announces Successful First-In-Human Cases of Pulsed Field Cryoablation for Treatment of Atrial FibrillationAdagio Medical, Inc., a leading innovator in catheter ablation technologies for atrial fibrillation (AF) and ventricular tachycardia (VT), today announced first-in-human cases of pulsed field ...
Adagio Medical, Inc.: Adagio Medical Announces Successful First-In-Human Cases of Pulsed Field Cryoablation for Treatment of Atrial FibrillationAdagio Medical, Inc., a leading innovator in catheter ablation technologies for atrial fibrillation (AF) and ventricular tachycardia (VT), ...
Adagio MedicalSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Adagio Medical