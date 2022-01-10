Adagio Medical Announces Successful First-In-Human Cases of Pulsed Field Cryoablation for Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation

(Di lunedì 10 gennaio 2022) - LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/, Inc., a leading innovator in catheter ablation technologies for(AF) and ventricular tachycardia (VT), today announced-in-of(PFCA) for theof(AF). Thewere performed at Medicover Hospital, Warsaw, Poland by Dr. Pawel Derejko, Head of the Department of Cardiology at Medicover and Dr. Atul Verma, MD, FRCPC, Director of Arrhythmia Services at Southlake RegionalCentre, Newmarket, Ontario, Canada, and an Associate Professor at the University of Toronto. The ...

