Tronsmart Splash 1: lo speaker bluetooth impermeabile da usare nella doccia (Di giovedì 6 gennaio 2022) Cominciamo l’anno con l’ultima novità di Tronsmart. Il noto brand hi-tech ha realizzato di recente il Tronsmart Splash 1. Si tratta di un altoparlante bluetooth impermeabile che può essere usato anche sotto la doccia per ascoltare musica e gestire le telefonate in arrivo. La confezione di acquisto include oltre allo speaker, anche il cavo USB- C, L'articolo proviene da Webmagazine24. Visualizza tutte le notizie di Webmagazine24 su Google News Potrebbe interessarti:: Aukey SK-M8: recensione speaker bluetooth portatile Aukey SK-M29: recensione speaker bluetooth portatile Aukey SK-M31: recensione speaker portatile bluetooth con radio FM incorporata Aukey ...Leggi su webmagazine24
Tronsmart: giveaway di Natale per vincere auricolari, speaker e altro ancoraL'altoparlante Bluetooth portatile SoundPulse di Tronsmart Studio da 30 W vanta la tecnologia di ... Infine, lo speaker Splash 1 da doccia ha due driver integrati e tecnologia audio DSP brevettata (...
