Salernitana for Special | una sfida che va oltre l’impegno sul campo di gioco

di Clemente Ultimo Quindici atleti che in un torneo organizzato dalla Figc difendono i colori granata, ...

Salernitana for Special: una sfida che va oltre l’impegno sul campo di gioco (Di lunedì 3 gennaio 2022) di Clemente Ultimo Quindici atleti che in un torneo organizzato dalla Figc difendono i colori granata, uno staff tecnico composto da tre elementi con alta professionalità e, soprattutto, l’affetto dell’intera comunità che, per tanti motivi diversi, gravita intorno alla cooperativa sociale “Il Villaggio di Esteban”: potrebbe sintetizzarsi così, in maniera certamente estrema, la storia della Salernitana for Special, la squadra di calcio paralimpico a sette nata a Salerno in seno alla coop presieduta da Carlo Noviello. La storia che culmina con la nascita della Salernitana for Special, però, è ben più lunga e complessa, tanto da risultare in anticipo sulle stesse scelte della Federazione Italiana gioco Calcio, che solo in tempi recenti ha riunito sotto la sua egida le attività del calcio paralimpico, ...
