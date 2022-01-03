Salernitana for Special: una sfida che va oltre l’impegno sul campo di gioco (Di lunedì 3 gennaio 2022) di Clemente Ultimo Quindici atleti che in un torneo organizzato dalla Figc difendono i colori granata, uno staff tecnico composto da tre elementi con alta professionalità e, soprattutto, l’affetto dell’intera comunità che, per tanti motivi diversi, gravita intorno alla cooperativa sociale “Il Villaggio di Esteban”: potrebbe sintetizzarsi così, in maniera certamente estrema, la storia della Salernitana for Special, la squadra di calcio paralimpico a sette nata a Salerno in seno alla coop presieduta da Carlo Noviello. La storia che culmina con la nascita della Salernitana for Special, però, è ben più lunga e complessa, tanto da risultare in anticipo sulle stesse scelte della Federazione Italiana gioco Calcio, che solo in tempi recenti ha riunito sotto la sua egida le attività del calcio paralimpico, ... Leggi su cronachesalerno (Di lunedì 3 gennaio 2022) di Clemente Ultimo Quindici atleti che in un torneo organizzato dalla Figc difendono i colori granata, uno staff tecnico composto da tre elementi con alta professionalità e, soprattutto, l’affetto dell’intera comunità che, per tanti motivi diversi, gravita intorno alla cooperativa sociale “Il Villaggio di Esteban”: potrebbe sintetizzarsi così, in maniera certamente estrema, la storia dellafor, la squadra di calcio paralimpico a sette nata a Salerno in seno alla coop presieduta da Carlo Noviello. La storia che culmina con la nascita dellafor, però, è ben più lunga e complessa, tanto da risultare in anticipo sulle stesse scelte della Federazione ItalianaCalcio, che solo in tempi recenti ha riunito sotto la sua egida le attività del calcio paralimpico, ...

Advertising

zanetti_14418 : RT @FNerazzurra1908: Clubs with the most call-ups for the African Cup of Nations in January and February: 4: Napoli 3: Milan, Roma 2: Bol… - ri_1726 : RT @FNerazzurra1908: Clubs with the most call-ups for the African Cup of Nations in January and February: 4: Napoli 3: Milan, Roma 2: Bol… - ParmeshSriv : RT @FNerazzurra1908: Clubs with the most call-ups for the African Cup of Nations in January and February: 4: Napoli 3: Milan, Roma 2: Bol… - InterClubIndia : RT @FNerazzurra1908: Clubs with the most call-ups for the African Cup of Nations in January and February: 4: Napoli 3: Milan, Roma 2: Bol… - lNTERISTAAA : RT @FNerazzurra1908: Clubs with the most call-ups for the African Cup of Nations in January and February: 4: Napoli 3: Milan, Roma 2: Bol… -