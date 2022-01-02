‘Spider-Man | No Way Home’ Tops New Year’s Eve Box Office With $15 4 Million

Leggi su cityroma

(Di domenica 2 gennaio 2022) Moviegoers rang in 2022 and slammed the door shut on 2021 by watching “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the kind of escapist fare that seems to be resonating strongly in the middle of a public health catastrophe that stubbornly refuses to go away. The superhero sequel easily topped NewEve boxcharts, earning $15.4 L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.