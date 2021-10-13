Dockers threaten huge disruption over Green Pass (Di mercoledì 13 ottobre 2021) "Friday's blockade (in Trieste) is confirmed and today there will be surprises because it won't stop just with Trieste. "It won't stop with Genoa either, almost all of Italy's ports will stop. We'll ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Dockers threaten huge disruption over Green PassROME, OCT 13 - A spokesperson for dockers in Trieste said Wednesday that activity at most of Italy's ports will be halted on Friday if the government presses ahead with its plan to make the Green Pass vaccine passport obligatory for ...
