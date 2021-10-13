Inhumans serie tv : Anson Mount Freccia Nera | CuriositàEdvard Munch : Al tavolo della roulette a Monte Carlo | CuriositàOverwatch - Halloween da Brividi 2021 disponibileIMOLA RITORNA IN F1 2021 COME AGGIORNAMENTONACON X Pro Controller disponibile per XboxXiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 NFC arriva in ItaliaLenovo presenta lnuovi tablet premium con Android e 5GLogitech presenta le Mevo Cam, perfette per streammare ovunque “What Do You Meme?” arriva il nuovo Party Game per adultiRed Dead Online: RDO$ e PE doppi rubando Il SovranoUltime Blog

Dockers threaten huge disruption over Green Pass

Friday's blockade (in Trieste) is confirmed and today there will be surprises because it won't stop just ...

"Friday's blockade (in Trieste) is confirmed and today there will be surprises because it won't stop just with Trieste. "It won't stop with Genoa either, almost all of Italy's ports will stop.
ROME, OCT 13 - A spokesperson for dockers in Trieste said Wednesday that activity at most of Italy's ports will be halted on Friday if the government presses ahead with its plan to make the Green Pass vaccine passport obligatory for ...

