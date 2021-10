Sunday | bloody sunday in Afghanistan

Leggi su panorama

(Di mercoledì 6 ottobre 2021)inwhere the clash between the Taliban, Al Qaeda, the Haqqani network, and Isis Khorasan is becoming increasingly gory. The number of deaths caused by the bomb that exploded yesterday at the entrance of the Eid Gah mosque, the second largest in the Afghan capital, while the funeral of the Taliban spokesman's mother, Zabihullah Mujahid, who died a few days ago, was in progress, is still uncertain. According to some testimonies collected by the Associated Press and confirmed by Bilal Karimi, one of the official Taliban spokesman's deputies, among the 12 dead and 32 wounded, there are not Taliban fighters but civilians who were outside the gate of the mosque that is located a few meters from the Presidential Palace and the Ministry of Defense, in the center of Kabul. There a suicide bomber named ...