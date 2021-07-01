Westinghouse Milestone Advances Nuclear In Poland (Di giovedì 1 luglio 2021) - Launch of Front-End Engineering and Design activities WARSAW, Poland, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Westinghouse Electric Company has announced the launch of Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) work under a grant from the United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) to progress the Nuclear energy program in Poland. The FEED will be a major step forward in bringing the project closer to realization. It is also one of the key elements in the implementation of the Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) between Poland and the United States regarding cooperation to develop a civil ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
