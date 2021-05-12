Venice cruise ship ban passed (Di mercoledì 12 maggio 2021) ROME, MAY 12 - The Lower House on Wednesday gave definitive approval to a decree banning cruise ships from mooring in Venice. The decree was passed by 370 votes to 16 with 29 abstentions. cruise ships ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Venice cruise ship ban passedThe decree says a plan for the berth of the cruise ships outside the Venice lagoon must be drawn up and implemented. In the meantime, big ships will keep docking at the city's industrial port, which ...
Venezia e grandi navi, il nuovo decreto non soddisfa le associazioni: 'Le imbarcazioni escono dal bacino di San Marco ma restano in laguna'Il movimento sforna documenti, per dimostrare che si deve scegliere subito l'off shore al largo del Lido , seguendo l'unico progetto ( Venice Cruise " Duferco) che nel 2016 ha ottenuto l'ok della ...
