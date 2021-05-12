DariusBurst: Another Chronicle EX + uscirà a giugno per PS4 e Switch50 DERBY CUP: Derby della Capitale con PESDomani sarà disponibile l'espansione di Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, ...Xperia 10 III, lo smartphone 5G compatto e veloce è in arrivoBattlefield 6 anche su console Old-GenPaolo Brosio e Maria Laura De Vitis si sono lasciatiVALORANT si aggiorna e introduce tante novitàCovid-19 : In India trovati corpi nel GangeRahul Vohra muore a 35 anni attore e youtuber : l’ultimo video! Elodie super bomba sexy su instagram

Venice cruise ship ban passed

ROME, MAY 12 - The Lower House on Wednesday gave definitive approval to a decree banning cruise ships ...

ROME, MAY 12 - The Lower House on Wednesday gave definitive approval to a decree banning cruise ships from mooring in Venice. The decree was passed by 370 votes to 16 with 29 abstentions.
The decree says a plan for the berth of the cruise ships outside the Venice lagoon must be drawn up and implemented. In the meantime, big ships will keep docking at the city's industrial port, which ...

Il movimento sforna documenti, per dimostrare che si deve scegliere subito l'off shore al largo del Lido , seguendo l'unico progetto ( Venice Cruise " Duferco) che nel 2016 ha ottenuto l'ok della ...
ROME, MAY 12 - The Lower House on Wednesday gave definitive approval to a decree banning cruise ships from mooring in Venice. The decree was passed by 370 votes to 16 with 29 abstentions. Cruise ships ...
