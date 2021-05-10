Heart of the Sea – Le origini di Moby Dick: Tom Holland e la terribile dieta che intraprese con tutto il cast (Di lunedì 10 maggio 2021) Tom Holland ha rivelato che la dieta che ha dovuto seguire durante le riprese di Heart of the Sea - Le origini di Moby Dick era semplicemente terribile. Durante un'intervista del 2016 Tom Holland ha detto che, durante le riprese di Heart of the Sea - Le origini di Moby Dick, è stato costretto a seguire una dieta terribile: assumeva appena 500 calorie al giorno proprio come Chris Hemsworth, Cillian Murphy e tutti gli altri attori del cast. Holland ha anche ammesso di aver rubato e mangiato un croissant dal tavolo del catering della troupe e di averlo in seguito vomitato perché il suo corpo, sempre a causa della ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di lunedì 10 maggio 2021) Tomha rivelato che lache ha dovuto seguire durante le riprese diof the Sea - Lediera semplicemente. Durante un'intervista del 2016 Tomha detto che, durante le riprese diof the Sea - Ledi, è stato costretto a seguire una: assumeva appena 500 calorie al giorno proprio come Chris Hemsworth, Cillian Murphy e tutti gli altri attori delha anche ammesso di aver rubato e mangiato un croissant dal tavolo del catering della troupe e di averlo in seguito vomitato perché il suo corpo, sempre a causa della ...

Advertising

cinemaniaco_fb : ?????????????? Heart of the Sea – Le origini di Moby Dick: Tom Holland e la terribile dieta che intraprese con tutto il c… - LaValeBellotti : RT @Giovyfh: Le chiamano 'The heart of England' e, per molti, sono le #Midlands. Due grandi regioni (East e West) che hanno tantissimo da d… - LinkaTv : E' iniziato Heart of the sea - Le origini su #iris Clicca qui per classifica tweet: - mariogrimaldi89 : Ci siamo! Il primo evento della nostra community @thoughtworks ShareIT si terrà il 27 Maggio ore 6PM (GMT+2).… - Giulia_ciinci : Sta sera su Iris c’è the heart of sea, vi dico chris, tom e cillian insieme ???????????? -