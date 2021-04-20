22 APRILE - GIORNATA MONDIALE DELLA TERRA: I MITICI SUPER TELE E ...Huawei Band 6 arriva in ItaliaBIG (festival brasiliano gioco indipendente) al via l'evento 2021Sony annuncia un obiettivo super grandangolare apertura FE 14mm F1.8 ...Cugino Itt : muore Felix Silla de La famiglia AddamsGabriel Garko : basta bugie su di me, dall'ares-gate al mio coming ...Maurizio Cerrato ucciso per un parcheggio a Torre AnnunziataVaccino Johnson & Johnson : Atteso il parere dell'EmaNdrangheta : 53 arresti, blitz contro la cosca PesceCome ottenere e perchè richiedere un prestito personale

Songtradr Acquires Music Licensing Platform For Live Streamers | Pretzel

The deal expands Songtradr's rights management capabilities and Licensing footprint LOS ANGELES, April ...

zazoom
Commenta
Songtradr Acquires Music Licensing Platform For Live Streamers, Pretzel (Di martedì 20 aprile 2021) The deal expands Songtradr's rights management capabilities and Licensing footprint LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Songtradr, the world's largest B2B Music Licensing marketplace, announced today that they have acquired Pretzel, the world's first Platform to provide stream-safe Music for LiveStreamers. In addition to solving Live streaming monetization, Pretzel offers rights holders such as artists and labels exposure to millions of new, highly engaged listeners through Live broadcasts. Pretzel marks Songtradr's third acquisition of 2021, further enhancing the company's tech-enabled solutions. "Music and ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Songtradr Acquires

Songtradr Acquires Award - winning Music & Sound Design Company Song Zu

Please follow and like us:

Songtradr Acquires Award - winning Music & Sound Design Company, Song Zu

... allows us to offer creative solutions with no boundaries." Song Zu will form part of Songtradr's recently launched platform, 'Vinyl by Songtradr', alongside acquired companies, Big Sync Music and ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Songtradr Acquires
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Songtradr Acquires Songtradr Acquires Music Licensing Platform