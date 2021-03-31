CoinLoan Token Is Now Listed on the Bittrex Global Exchange (Di mercoledì 31 marzo 2021) TALLINN, Estonia, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/
A top-tier, fast, and easy cryptocurrency lending and investment platform CoinLoan has Listed the CLT Token on the Bittrex Global Exchange, one of the world's top 10 cryptocurrency Exchanges in terms of liquidity. CLT, the platform's native Ethereum-based Token, was Listed on its first crypto Exchange in June 2018 and is currently trading on several top Exchanges. CoinLoan users can take advantage of CLT utilities through the CoinLoan platform. In the CoinLoan Interest Account, it can be used to raise earning rates from basic to more beneficial ones. Staking 2,500 CLT, for instance, will add 2% on top of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
