Xbox Game Pass per PC riceverà ' presto' EA Play
EA Play sembra pronto per essere aggiunto presto a Xbox Game Pass Ultimate per PC dopo un iniziale ...

Xbox Game Pass per PC riceverà 'presto' EA Play (Di mercoledì 17 marzo 2021) EA Play sembra pronto per essere aggiunto "presto" a Xbox Game Pass Ultimate per PC dopo un iniziale rinvio. Da novembre 2020, gli abbonati a Xbox Game Pass Ultimate su console hanno ricevuto un abbonamento a EA Play senza costi aggiuntivi, che garantisce ai membri l'accesso illimitato a giochi selezionati del catalogo EA. Originariamente EA Play doveva essere aggiunto anche a Xbox Game Pass per PC il 15 dicembre, ma la sua introduzione è stata rinviata al 2021. Leggi altro...
