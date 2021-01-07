Washington riot | “US will emerge stronger | ” says Rasser CNAS

Leggi su formiche

(Di giovedì 7 gennaio 2021) Today (Wednesday, editor’s note) was a dark day. It was a dark day for the United States and for democracy around the world. The sight of a mob—incited by President Trump, his minions and enablers, and their endless lies—invading the Capitol and disrupting the workings of democracy was devastating. As the shocking and disgraceful events started to unfold, I tweeted the following: “My naturalization ceremony was my proudest day as an American. Today, I am appalled, angry, and saddened as never before.” As we learn more about the details of what transpired, those raw emotions have only grown. What the world witnessed was an act of sedition; it was an attempted coup, a putsch. The damage to the United States—its dedication to the rule of law, its reputation for decency, and its global standing—is significant and the events are a humiliation. Democracy worldwide ...