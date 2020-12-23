Army of the Dead: concluse le riprese del prequel, Zack Snyder offre un primo sguardo al cast (FOTO) (Di mercoledì 23 dicembre 2020) Si sono concluse le riprese del prequel di Army of the Dead, ritorno all'horror di Zack Snyder che svela la prima FOTO del cast su Twitter. Si sono concluse le riprese del prequel horror di Army of the Dead, uno dei progetti che Zack Snyder sta portando avanti in parallelo. Snyder ha, inoltre, diffuso su Twitter la prima FOTO del cast. Lo scorso settembre, Netflix ha annunciato il ritorno di Zack Snyder all'horror con lo zombie film Army of the Dead. L'horror in arrivo su Netflix la prossima estate ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di mercoledì 23 dicembre 2020) Si sonoledeldiof the, ritorno all'horror diche svela la primadelsu Twitter. Si sonoledelhorror diof the, uno dei progetti chesta portando avanti in parallelo.ha, inoltre, diffuso su Twitter la primadel. Lo scorso settembre, Netflix ha annunciato il ritorno diall'horror con lo zombie filmof the. L'horror in arrivo su Netflix la prossima estate ...

Si sono ufficialmente concluse le riprese del prequel di Army of the Dead, come annunciato dal regista Zack Snyder su Twitter ...

Zack Snyder annuncia: sono finite anche le riprese del prequel di Army of the Dead

Il cast del film prequel, il cui titolo ufficiale stando al post di Snyder dovrebbe essere Army of the Dead: The Prequel, oltre a Nathalie Emmanuel include anche Stuart Martin, Matthias ...

Il cast del film prequel, il cui titolo ufficiale stando al post di Snyder dovrebbe essere Army of the Dead: The Prequel, oltre a Nathalie Emmanuel include anche Stuart Martin, Matthias ...