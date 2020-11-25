Black Friday sempre più atteso in Italia: crescono del 12% circa le ...LOL: Chi ride è fuori, il nuovo comedy show italiano Amazon OriginalFarming Simulator DLC gratuitoArrivano i Black Days di WikoGuendalina Tavassi i video intimi : Ecco come sono entrati nel ...Fedez a lezione di chitarra con ChitarraFacileRed Dead Online: arriva la versione standaloneMONSTER HUNTER: FILM E GIOCO SI SCONTRANOSvelato pacchetto skin Klassic MK Movie per Mortal Kombat 11RAINBOW SIX SIEGE NEX-GEN SARA’ DISPONIBILE A DICEMBRE

Teleios Capital Partners | Letter to the Board of Directors of Quadient S A

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleios Capital Partners LLC, which holds in excess of 15% of the ...

Teleios Capital Partners: Letter to the Board of Directors of Quadient S.A. (Di mercoledì 25 novembre 2020)

Teleios Capital Partners LLC, which holds in excess of 15% of the share Capital and voting rights of Quadient S.A., has today sent a public Letter to the Board of Directors of the company. The Letter can be found here: http://www.TeleiosCapital.com/documents/2020-11-25-Teleios-Letter-to-the-Board-of-Quadient.pdf For media enquiries, please contact Greenbrook: TeleiosCapital@greenbrookpr.com, +44 (0)207-952-2000
