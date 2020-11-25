Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group confirms closing of sale transaction and emergence from creditor protection (Di mercoledì 25 novembre 2020) MONTREAL, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group ("Cirque du Soleil," "Cirque," or the "Company"), the world's leading producer of high-quality live Entertainment, announces today the successful closing of a sale transaction with its secured lenders (the "Lenders") and its emergence from creditor protection under the Companies' creditors Arrangement Act ("CCAA") in Canada and Chapter 15 in the United States. The closing of this recapitalization marks a significant milestone for Cirque du Soleil, as it provides the Company with a solid ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group ("Cirque du Soleil," "Cirque," or the "Company"), the world's leading producer of high-quality live Entertainment, announces today the successful closing of a sale transaction with its secured lenders (the "Lenders") and its emergence from creditor protection under the Companies' creditors Arrangement Act ("CCAA") in Canada and Chapter 15 in the United States. The closing of this recapitalization marks a significant milestone for Cirque du Soleil, as it provides the Company with a solid ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
theseacheress : @violastefanello “Alla vittima concediamo le attenuanti generiche” il livello di ginnastica mentale usato per quest… - Saracns74 : @Claudietta673 @StaseraItalia Pagato appositamente. Questo è il suo compito oramai: apparire per 'dare numeri'. I n… - amati_micaela : @alessianardee @not_milkplus I trampoli... io la vedrei bene sui trampoli (dopodiché la vorranno anche al Cirque du Soleil ??) - applelally : Gatti finché guardò la tv in sala con loro: profondamente addormentati, non rispondono a nessuno stimolo, praticame… - ilarizona : cirque su soleil se vuoi prendermi come pagliaccio sono brava ti fare fare i milioni -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Cirque SoleilCirque du Soleil in bancarotta, è la fine di un'era Ansa Bocelli, 12 dicembre live streaming in tutto il mondo
le regie di diversi memorabili spettacoli del Cirque du Soleil. In diretta streaming dal Teatro Regio di Parma, e attraverso gli occhi di Virginia, figlia del tenore che guiderà il pubblico ...
Bocelli, 12 dicembre live streaming da Regio di Parma
Il prossimo 12 dicembre Andrea Bocelli sarà protagonista di "Believe in Christmas", un concerto dal vivo che prevede - nell'ambito del progetto ViVas! - la direzione creativa di Franco Dragone, che ha ...
Cirque SoleilSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Cirque Soleil