Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group confirms closing of sale transaction and emergence from creditor protection

MONTREAL, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group (Cirque du Soleil, Cirque, ...

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group confirms closing of sale transaction and emergence from creditor protection MONTREAL, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group ("Cirque du Soleil," "Cirque," or the "Company"), the world's leading producer of high-quality live Entertainment, announces today the successful closing of a sale transaction with its secured lenders (the "Lenders") and its emergence from creditor protection under the Companies' creditors Arrangement Act ("CCAA") in Canada and Chapter 15 in the United States.   The closing of this recapitalization marks a significant milestone for Cirque du Soleil, as it provides the Company with a solid ...
