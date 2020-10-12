Leggi su leurispes

(Di lunedì 12 ottobre 2020) The Importance ofasofin Times ofand Beyond. New Evidence from Regional and Local Labour Markets. The current-19has affected the world deeply. It remains a threat of unprecedented magnitude, putting even the strongest world economies into a state of emergency. The resulting economic crisis affects many sectors which particularly employ large numbers ofand the self-employed (including restaurant, arts, entertainment and other leisure providers, transport such as taxis, accommodation and real estate, and tourist operators among others). As a consequence, somewill cease to exist and others will have their development and operations ...