Pompeo charges on Italy groundless says China (Di giovedì 1 ottobre 2020) "China has always encouraged strong and respectable Chinese firms to invest in Italy and in other countries, and it welcomes firms from other countries, like Italy, to start activities in China". The ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Pompeo chargesCoronavirus nel mondo, Pompeo accusa la Cina: "Il Covid viene dai vostri laboratori" la Repubblica Pompeo charges on Italy groundless says China
BEIJING, OCT 1 - The Chinese foreign ministry said Thursday that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's charges that China is trying to exploit 5G investments in Italy for its strategic interests were ...
Pompeo chargesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Pompeo charges