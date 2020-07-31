CATL to supply batteries to Trailer Dynamics to accelerate road transport electrification in Europe (Di venerdì 31 luglio 2020) NINGDE, China, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) <300750.SZ> and Trailer Dynamics GmbH (Trailer Dynamics) have signed a battery supply agreement for a new way to electrify long-haul trucks. According to the agreement, CATL will develop, manufacture, and supply batteries for the Newton eTrailer, which will launch in 2023 to promote sustainable road transport development in Europe. CATL is providing a stable supply of batteries to Trailer Dynamics to satisfy Europe's greenhouse gas emission requirements by reducing ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

