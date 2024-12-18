Zonawrestling.net - Zona Wrestling Awards 2024 – Match of the Year

Terzo giorno della settimana e terzo giorno di Award. Benvenuti a tutti amici diad un nuovo speciale appuntamento con i nostri premi. E’ ora di pensare alvero, puro, avvincente, emozionante. E’ ora di pensare al miglior incontro del, essenza con la quale, come tutti ben sapete, assaporiamo la vera importanza di quello che, non dimentichiamocelo, è anche uno sport. Buona lettura a tutti.IiAWARD –OF THEiGIOVANNI3p – Will Ospreay vs Bryan Danielson – AEW Dynasty 2p – CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell – WWE Bad Blood 1p – Zack Sabre Jr vs Bryan Danielson – NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka LUCA GRANDI3p – Wil Ospreay vs Bryan Danielson – AEW Dynasty 2p – Zack Sabre Jr vs Bryan Danielson – NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka 1p – Will Ospreay vs Konosuke Takeshita vs Ricochet for the AEW International Championship – AEW Wrestle Dream DANILO3p – CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell – WWE Bad Blood 2p – Sami Zayn vs Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship – WWE Wrestlemania 1p – Will Ospreay vs Konosuke Takeshita vs Ricochet for the AEW International Championship – AEW Wrestle Dream SIMONE SPADA3p – Swerve Strickland vs Will Ospreay for the AEW World Championship – AEW Forbidden Door 2p – Cody Rhodes vs AJ Styles for the Undisputed WWE Championship – WWE Backlash France 1p – Bryan Danielson vs Swerve Strickland in a Title vs Careerfor the AEW World Championship – AEW All In SERGIO3p – Will Ospreay vs Bryan Danielson – AEW Dynasty 2p – CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell – WWE Bad Blood 1p – Bryan Danielson vs Swerve Strickland in a Title vs Careerfor the AEW World Championship – AEW All In GIUSEPPE3p – Will Ospreay vs Bryan Danielson – AEW Dynasty 2p – MJF vs Will Ospreay for the AEW International Championship – AEW Dynamite July 17th1p – CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell – WWE Bad Blood – 1 puntoANGELO3p – Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship – WWE Wrestlemania2p – Sami Zayn vs Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship – WWE Wrestlemania1p – Will Ospreay vs Bryan Danielson – AEW Dynasty CLAUDIO3p – CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell – WWE Bad Blood 2p – Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship – WWE Wrestlemania 1p – Will Ospreay vs Konosuke Takeshita vs Ricochet for the AEW International Championship – AEW Wrestle Dream DORIAN3p – Will Ospreay vs Bryan Danielson – AEW Dynasty 2p – Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship – WWEWrestlemania1p – CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell – WWE Bad Blood ENRICO3p – Mariah May vs Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship – AEW All In 2p – Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship – WWE Wrestlemania 1p – Masha Slamovich vs Jordynne Grace for the TNA Knockouts’ World Championship – TNA Bound for Glory VINCENZO3p – Will Ospreay vs Bryan Danielson – AEW Dynasty 2p – Mariah May vs Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship – AEW All In 1p – Hangman Page vs Swerve Strickland in a Lights Out Steel Cage– AEW All Out VALENTINA3p – CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell – WWE Bad Blood 2p – Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship – WWE Wrestlemania 1p – Cody Rhodes vs Logan Paul for the Undisptued WWE Championship – WWE King and Queen of the Ring ANTONIO LUCA3p – CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell – WWE Bad Blood 2p – Cody Rhodes vs Gunther – WWE Crown Jewel 1p – Damian Priest vs Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship – WWE Summerslam ALDO3p – Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship – WWE Wrestlemania 2p – Sting & Darby Allin vs The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championship – AEW Revolution 1p – Mike Bailey vs Mustafa Alì for the TNA X Division Championship – TNA Slammiversary ALESSIO3p – Will Ospreay vs Konosuke Takeshita – AEW Revolution 2p – Swerve Strickland vs Will Ospreay for the AEW World Championship – AEW Forbidden Door 1p – Oba Femi vs Dijak vs Josh Briggs for the WWE NXT North American Championship – WWE NXT Stand and Deliver ALVIN3p – Oba Femi vs Tony D for the WWE NXT North American Championship – NXT October 8th2p – Oba Femi vs Dijak vs Josh Briggs for the WWE NXT North American Championship – WWE NXT Stand and Deliver 1p – Ethan Page vs Je’Von Evans vs Shawn Spears vs Trick Williams for the WWE NXT Championship – WWE NXT HeatwaveGIROLAMO3p – The Rock & Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins – WWE Wrestlemania 2p – CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell – WWE Bad Blood 1p – Kevin Owens & Randy Orton vs The Bloodline in a Street Fight– WWE Backlash France KNEESTOFACES3p – Bryan Danielson vs Swerve Strickland in a Title vs Careerfor the AEW World Championship – AEW All In 2p – CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell – WWE Bad Blood 1p – Will Ospreay vs Bryan Danielson – AEW Dynasty IIOF THEiiDue maestri del Ring, in questo, che hanno popolato i nostri voti non soltanto nelvincitore, salgono sul gradino più alto del podio.