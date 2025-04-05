Mister Movie | Finn Wolfhard | Da Star di ‘Stranger Things’ a Regista con Jesse Eisenberg

Finn Wolfhard? Lo conosci sicuramente per Stranger Things, ma sapevi che sta intraprendendo una carriera dietro la macchina da presa? L'attore ha fatto il grande salto alla regia e alla sceneggiatura, e indovina un po'? Ha avuto un mentore d'eccezione: Jesse Eisenberg. L'influenza di Eisenberg: Un'esperienza formativaDopo aver lavorato con Eisenberg in When You Finish Saving the World (2022), il debutto alla regia di Eisenberg, Wolfhard ha ammesso che l'esperienza lo ha segnato profondamente. Insieme a Billy Bryk, con cui ha co-scritto e co-diretto Hell of a Summer, Wolfhard ha ricevuto preziosi consigli da Eisenberg. Era affascinato dal suo modo di lavorare, soprattutto per l'ambiente rilassato e divertente che creava sul set, anche durante le scene più intense.

