Mister Movie | Sinners | Michael B Jordan Affronta il Male nel Nuovo Horror di Coogler

Michael B. Jordan torna a collaborare con Ryan Coogler, il regista di Black Panther, in Sinners, un film Horror soprannaturale ambientato negli anni '30 nel Sud segregazionista americano. Jordan non solo recita, ma si sdoppia interpretando due gemelli, Smoke e Stack, in una storia che promette di tenerti col fiato sospeso. La Sfida Tecnica di Interpretare Due Gemelli in SinnersMichael B. Jordan ha rivelato che la sfida più grande è stata la tecnicità di interpretare entrambi i personaggi. Ha dovuto girare ogni scena più volte, trovando un ritmo per passare da un ruolo all'altro. Nonostante la difficoltà iniziale, ha ammesso di essersi divertito molto una volta presa la mano. Vampiri, Blues e Superamento dei Limiti: L'Anima di SinnersIl film esplora il soprannaturale con una componente vampiresca, e Jordan ha citato Vampire in Brooklyn e Ragazzi perduti come fonti di ispirazione. Mistermovie.it - Mister Movie | Sinners: Michael B. Jordan Affronta il Male nel Nuovo Horror di Coogler Leggi su Mistermovie.it Sei pronto per un'esperienza cinematografica da brividi?B.torna a collaborare con Ryan, il regista di Black Panther, in, un filmsoprannaturale ambientato negli anni '30 nel Sud segregazionista americano.non solo recita, ma si sdoppia interpretando due gemelli, Smoke e Stack, in una storia che promette di tenerti col fiato sospeso. La Sfida Tecnica di Interpretare Due Gemelli inB.ha rivelato che la sfida più grande è stata la tecnicità di interpretare entrambi i personaggi. Ha dovuto girare ogni scena più volte, trovando un ritmo per passare da un ruolo all'altro. Nonostante la difficoltà iniziale, ha ammesso di essersi divertito molto una volta presa la mano. Vampiri, Blues e Superamento dei Limiti: L'Anima diIl film esplora il soprannaturale con una componente vampiresca, eha citato Vampire in Brooklyn e Ragazzi perduti come fonti di ispirazione.

Ryan Coogler racconta in anteprima il nuovo inquietante trailer di Sinners (con i vampiri). Sinners, il film sui vampiri con Michael B. Jordan annuncia il titolo ufficiale e la data d'uscita. Sinners: il primo evocativo trailer dell'horror di vampiri con Michael B. Jordan. Titolo e trama per il misterioso film di vampiri di Michael B Jordan: di cosa parlerà?. Sinners: Michael B. Jordan Affronta il Male nel Nuovo Horror di Coogler. Mister Movie | Sinners di Ryan Coogler stupisce il pubblico con due scene post-credit. Ne parlano su altre fonti

Michael B. Jordan lotta contro delle creature sovrannaturali nel teaser di Sinners - Michael B. Jordan è il protagonista di Sinners, il nuovo thriller diretto da Ryan Coogler di cui online è stato condiviso un nuovo teaser. L'attore ha collaborato nuovamente con il regista ... (msn.com)

Sinners: Release date, plot, cast, and everything we know about Michael B. Jordan's upcoming horror movie with Ryan Coogler - Michael B. Jordan is set to appear in the upcoming horror movie Sinners in 2025. The story is set back in 1930 when Jim Crow was predominant in that era. Jordan is known for his roles in several ... (msn.com)

Ryan Coogler & Michael B. Jordan’s Vampire Flick ‘Sinners’ Gets The Ultimate Co-Sign From Spike Lee - Critics have yet to see Ryan Coogler and Michael ... this way in a movie theater in a minute.” “He really tapped into our ancestors on this joint, AND DAT’S DA BLACK CINEMATIC POWER.” That’s some high ... (cassiuslife.com)