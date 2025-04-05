Mister Movie | Ryan Gosling in Star Wars? Un Nuovo Film di Shawn Levy!

Ryan Gosling, reduce dal successo di Barbie, impugnasse una spada laser? Sembra che l'attore sia in trattative per un ruolo in un Nuovo Film di Star Wars diretto da Shawn Levy, regista di successi come "Deadpool" e "Stranger Things". Un sogno che potrebbe diventare realtà, portando una ventata di novità nella galassia lontana, lontana. Gosling Jedi: conferme (e smentite) dal team di LevyJonathan Tropper, sceneggiatore che ha già lavorato con Levy in "The Adam Project", ha alimentato le speranze dichiarando di Stare lavorando al progetto, pur mantenendo il massimo riserbo sui dettagli. Le sue parole, seppur criptiche, confermano che qualcosa bolle in pentola! Star Wars: Una Nuova Era Dopo PalpatineIl Film dovrebbe essere ambientato cinque anni dopo la caduta dell'Imperatore Palpatine, aprendo le porte a un cast completamente Nuovo e a dinamiche inedite.

