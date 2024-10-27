Venom: The Last Dance | Recensione del film Marvel con Tom Hardy (Di domenica 27 ottobre 2024) Il cinecomic Sony/Marvel “Venom: The Last Dance” è uscito nelle sale italiane lo scorso 24 ottobre, e questa è la nostra Recensione. Giunto alla sua terza avventura nell’universo Marvel di casa Sony, il duo mattacchione formato da Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) ed il simbionte Venom questa volta torna al cinema diretto da Kelly Marcel (sceneggiatrice dell’intera trilogia), e con un cast di supporto formato da Chiwetel Ejiofor (si il Mordo dell’MCU), Juno Temple e Stephen Graham. Venom: The Last Dance parte esattamente dalla conclusione di “La Furia di Carnage“, con un accenno al brevissimo passaggio di Eddie Brock/Venom nell’MCU, un passaggio quest’ultimo che, a nostro modo di vedere, viene sbrigato in maniera fin troppo veloce. Universalmovies.it - Venom: The Last Dance | Recensione del film Marvel con Tom Hardy Leggi tutta la notizia su Universalmovies.it (Di domenica 27 ottobre 2024) Il cinecomic Sony/: The” è uscito nelle sale italiane lo scorso 24 ottobre, e questa è la nostra. Giunto alla sua terza avventura nell’universodi casa Sony, il duo mattacchione formato da Eddie Brock (Tom) ed il simbiontequesta volta torna al cinema diretto da Kelly Marcel (sceneggiatrice dell’intera trilogia), e con un cast di supporto formato da Chiwetel Ejiofor (si il Mordo dell’MCU), Juno Temple e Stephen Graham.: Theparte esattamente dalla conclusione di “La Furia di Carnage“, con un accenno al brevissimo passaggio di Eddie Brock/nell’MCU, un passaggio quest’ultimo che, a nostro modo di vedere, viene sbrigato in maniera fin troppo veloce.

