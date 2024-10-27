Venom: The Last Dance | Recensione del film Marvel con Tom Hardy (Di domenica 27 ottobre 2024)
Il cinecomic Sony/Marvel
“Venom
: The Last Dance
” è uscito nelle sale italiane lo scorso 24 ottobre, e questa è la nostra Recensione
.
Giunto alla sua terza avventura nell’universo Marvel
di casa Sony, il duo mattacchione formato da Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy
) ed il simbionte Venom
questa volta torna al cinema diretto da Kelly Marcel (sceneggiatrice dell’intera trilogia), e con un cast di supporto formato da Chiwetel Ejiofor (si il Mordo dell’MCU), Juno Temple e Stephen Graham.
Venom
: The Last Dance
parte esattamente dalla conclusione di “La Furia di Carnage“, con un accenno al brevissimo passaggio di Eddie Brock/Venom
nell’MCU, un passaggio quest’ultimo che, a nostro modo di vedere, viene sbrigato in maniera fin troppo veloce.
