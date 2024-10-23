il 26 ottobre Casa Community Lab: ecco l'evento "Abbi cura di me" (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) Dopo l’inaugurazione del nuovo Parco della Salute di Borgonovo di giovedì 26 settembre, un nuovo appuntamento arriva all’interno del panorama più ampio del progetto Casa Community Lab. L’incontro si intitola “Abbi cura di me - in equilibrio sulla parola insieme” e prenderà vita venerdì 25 ottobre Ilpiacenza.it - il 26 ottobre Casa Community Lab: ecco l'evento "Abbi cura di me" Leggi tutta la notizia su Ilpiacenza.it (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) Dopo l’inaugurazione del nuovo Parco della Salute di Borgonovo di giovedì 26 settembre, un nuovo appuntamento arriva all’interno del panorama più ampio del progettoLab. L’incontro si intitola “di me - in equilibrio sulla parola insieme” e prenderà vita venerdì 25

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Friends of former Casa Grande Union High School student still in mourning after guilty verdict - A 14-year-old from Coolidge was found guilty of 2nd degree murder in the shooting death of Hailey Stephens, a student at Casa Grande Union High School. (aol.com)

Amici di Casa insieme, cena solidale alle cucine popolari - Appuntamento rinnovato per la cena solidale di Amici di Casa Insieme . "Quest'anno però, rispetto agli altri anni, sarà tutto diverso" annunciano gli organizzatori. La cena si terrà alle Cucine Popola ... (corrierecesenate.it)

CASA SAN JOSE - In 2013, The Sisters of St. Joseph of Baden opened a resource center for Latinos and named it Casa San José (House of St. Joseph). The Sisters created Casa San Jose as a nonprofit 501c3 with ... (volunteermatch.org)