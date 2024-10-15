Mister Movie | Michael Cudlitz pronto a tornare in The Walking Dead: i fan sognano (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024) L’universo di The Walking Dead continua a far sognare i fan. Dopo anni dalla sua tragica uscita di scena, si torna a parlare di un possibile ritorno di uno dei personaggi più amati: Abraham Ford, interpretato da Michael Cudlitz. L’attore, durante una recente intervista, ha espresso il suo forte desiderio di riprendere il ruolo. “Sì, al 100%”, ha dichiarato Cudlitz, “Ne abbiamo già parlato – amo quel mondo. Mi sono divertito davvero molto”. L’entusiasmo dell’attore è palpabile e ha infiammato le speranze dei fan, che da tempo invocano il suo ritorno. Non è la prima volta che si parla di un possibile ritorno di Cudlitz nella serie. In passato, l’attore era stato contattato per partecipare alla serie antologica “Tales of The Walking Dead”, dove avrebbe potuto raccontare le origini di Abraham Ford. Mistermovie.it - Mister Movie | Michael Cudlitz pronto a tornare in The Walking Dead: i fan sognano Leggi tutta la notizia su Mistermovie.it (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024) L’universo di Thecontinua a far sognare i fan. Dopo anni dalla sua tragica uscita di scena, si torna a parlare di un possibile ritorno di uno dei personaggi più amati: Abraham Ford, interpretato da. L’attore, durante una recente intervista, ha espresso il suo forte desiderio di riprendere il ruolo. “Sì, al 100%”, ha dichiarato, “Ne abbiamo già parlato – amo quel mondo. Mi sono divertito davvero molto”. L’entusiasmo dell’attore è palpabile e ha infiammato le speranze dei fan, che da tempo invocano il suo ritorno. Non è la prima volta che si parla di un possibile ritorno dinella serie. In passato, l’attore era stato contattato per partecipare alla serie antologica “Tales of The”, dove avrebbe potuto raccontare le origini di Abraham Ford.

