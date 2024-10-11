Koeman esalta Dumfries: «Un simbolo di tenacia! Ci ha salvati» (Di venerdì 11 ottobre 2024) Rambo Koeman ha elogiato Denzel Dumfries, che ha segnato il gol del pari tra Ungheria e Olanda a Budapest. simbolo – Subito dopo la partita tra Ungheria e Olanda, Ronald Koeman, oltre a parlare del rosso al capitnao Virgil van Dijk, ha elogiato il giocatore dell’Inter Dumfries, che ha salvato l’Olanda: «Rosso a van Dijk? Non lo capisco neanche io. Penso che siamo d’accordo sul fatto che un capitano può protestare contro un arbitro. Dumfries simboleggia sicuramente la tenacia di questa squadra. Ci ha salvati questa sera. È stata una delle poche situazioni di buon livello, ma ha ricevuto la palla perfetta». Inter-News - Ultime notizie e calciomercato Inter - Il presente contenuto è riproducibile solo in parte, non integralmente, inserendo la citazione della fonte (Inter-News) e il link al contenuto originale (Koeman esalta Dumfries: «Un simbolo di tenacia! Ci ha salvati») © Inter-News. Inter-news.it - Koeman esalta Dumfries: «Un simbolo di tenacia! Ci ha salvati» Leggi tutta la notizia su Inter-news.it (Di venerdì 11 ottobre 2024) Ramboha elogiato Denzel, che ha segnato il gol del pari tra Ungheria e Olanda a Budapest.– Subito dopo la partita tra Ungheria e Olanda, Ronald, oltre a parlare del rosso al capitnao Virgil van Dijk, ha elogiato il giocatore dell’Inter, che ha salvato l’Olanda: «Rosso a van Dijk? Non lo capisco neanche io. Penso che siamo d’accordo sul fatto che un capitano può protestare contro un arbitro.simboleggia sicuramente ladi questa squadra. Ci haquesta sera. È stata una delle poche situazioni di buon livello, ma ha ricevuto la palla perfetta». Inter-News - Ultime notizie e calciomercato Inter - Il presente contenuto è riproducibile solo in parte, non integralmente, inserendo la citazione della fonte (Inter-News) e il link al contenuto originale (: «Undi! Ci ha») © Inter-News.

Altre notizie su. Qui puoi trovare articoli correlati e contenuti simili da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Late goal from Denzel Dumfries keeps Oranje in good spot for Nations League progress - A late goal from Denzel Dumfries in the UEFA Nations League match against Hungary on Friday has ensured that the Netherlands is still in with a chance of progressing to the quarter-finals. The ... (nltimes.nl)

Dumfries salva l'Olanda. La Germania piega la Bosnia di Dzeko, ride la Turchia di Montella - In Ungheria oranje in 10, l'interista fa 1-1 all'83'. Doppietta di Undav e i tedeschi passano, Kahveci gol: Montenegro battuto. 2-2 tra Islanda e Galles e in Slovacchia-Svezia ... (gazzetta.it)

Hungary 1-1 Netherlands: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Virgil van Dijk sees red in draw - Netherlands had star man Virgil van Dijk sent off in a 1-1 draw with Hungary in the UEFA Nations League on Friday night. (sportsmole.co.uk)