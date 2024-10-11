Inter-news.it - Koeman esalta Dumfries: «Un simbolo di tenacia! Ci ha salvati»
Late goal from Denzel Dumfries keeps Oranje in good spot for Nations League progress - A late goal from Denzel Dumfries in the UEFA Nations League match against Hungary on Friday has ensured that the Netherlands is still in with a chance of progressing to the quarter-finals. The ... (nltimes.nl)
Dumfries salva l'Olanda. La Germania piega la Bosnia di Dzeko, ride la Turchia di Montella - In Ungheria oranje in 10, l'interista fa 1-1 all'83'. Doppietta di Undav e i tedeschi passano, Kahveci gol: Montenegro battuto. 2-2 tra Islanda e Galles e in Slovacchia-Svezia ... (gazzetta.it)
Hungary 1-1 Netherlands: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Virgil van Dijk sees red in draw - Netherlands had star man Virgil van Dijk sent off in a 1-1 draw with Hungary in the UEFA Nations League on Friday night. (sportsmole.co.uk)
Tale e Quale Show, Carlo Conti ha una crisi di risate dopo la battuta di Panariello su Madonna e Paolo Brosio fanpage.it
"Cambierà tutto all'improvviso". L'annuncio di Giuliacci: quando arriva il ribaltone iltempo.it
Pronostico e quote Novak Djokovic – Taylor Fritz, semifinale ATP Shanghai Masters 12-10-2024 infobetting.com
Turismo: TTG Travel Experience e Inout, affluenza straordinaria, le presenze al +9% liberoquotidiano.it