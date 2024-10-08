The Night Agent 3 si farà! Netflix rinnova la serie per una terza stagione (Di martedì 8 ottobre 2024) The Night Agent 3 si farà! Netflix rinnova la serie per una terza stagione Netflix annuncia The Night Agent 3. Lo streamer ha rinnovato anticipatamente la terza stagione dell’actioner di successo The Night Agent, in vista del ritorno della seconda stagione nell’inverno del 2025. La serie, prodotta da Sony Pictures Television, inizierà la produzione a Istanbul alla fine dell’anno, per poi tornare a girare a New York nel 2025. Lo streamer ha annunciato l’ulteriore rinnovo condividendo le prime immagini della seconda stagione di The Night Agent. Gabriel Basso è il protagonista della serie, creata dal creatore Shawn Ryan (“The Shield”) e basata sul romanzo di Matthew Quirk. Nella prima stagione, l’Agente dell’FBI di basso livello Peter Sutherland (Basso) ha contribuito a salvare la vita del Presidente degli Stati Uniti, guadagnandosi la possibilità di diventare un Agente della Notte. Leggi tutta la notizia su Cinefilos.it (Di martedì 8 ottobre 2024) The3 silaper unaannuncia The3. Lo streamer hato anticipatamente ladell’actioner di successo The, in vista del ritorno della secondanell’inverno del 2025. La, prodotta da Sony Pictures Television, inizierà la produzione a Istanbul alla fine dell’anno, per poi tornare a girare a New York nel 2025. Lo streamer ha annunciato l’ulteriore rinnovo condividendo le prime immagini della secondadi The. Gabriel Basso è il protagonista della, creata dal creatore Shawn Ryan (“The Shield”) e basata sul romanzo di Matthew Quirk. Nella prima, l’e dell’FBI di basso livello Peter Sutherland (Basso) ha contribuito a salvare la vita del Presidente degli Stati Uniti, guadagnandosi la possibilità di diventare une della Notte.

The Night Agent è stata rinnovata per una terza stagione - The Night Agent avrà una terza stagione. Buone notizie per i fan della serie spy thriller di Netflix che si è conquistata un rinnovo anticipato per un terzo capitolo ancora prima del debutto della ... (today.it)

‘The Night Agent’ Renewed for Season 3, Season 2 Release Set for Winter of 2025 - The Night Agent has been renewed for a third season at Netflix ahead of its Season 2, which will premiere in 2025. (thewrap.com)

‘The Night Agent’ Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix — Months Before Season 2 Debut - Netflix has given an early Season 3 renewal to its hit actioner “The Night Agent,” in advance of the show’s second season return in Winter 2025. The series, from Sony Pictures Television, is set to ... (yahoo.com)