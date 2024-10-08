The Night Agent 3 si farà! Netflix rinnova la serie per una terza stagione
The NightAgent 3 si farà! Netflixrinnova la serie per una terzastagioneNetflix annuncia The NightAgent 3. Lo streamer ha rinnovato anticipatamente la terzastagione dell’actioner di successo The NightAgent, in vista del ritorno della seconda stagione nell’inverno del 2025. La serie, prodotta da Sony Pictures Television, inizierà la produzione a Istanbul alla fine dell’anno, per poi tornare a girare a New York nel 2025.
Lo streamer ha annunciato l’ulteriore rinnovo condividendo le prime immagini della seconda stagione di The NightAgent. Gabriel Basso è il protagonista della serie, creata dal creatore Shawn Ryan (“The Shield”) e basata sul romanzo di Matthew Quirk. Nella prima stagione, l’Agente dell’FBI di basso livello Peter Sutherland (Basso) ha contribuito a salvare la vita del Presidente degli Stati Uniti, guadagnandosi la possibilità di diventare un Agente della Notte.Leggi tutta la notizia su Cinefilos.it
