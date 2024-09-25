CLEW Nicotine Pouches continues winning streak with Best Nicotine Pouch award at Inter Tabac Germany 2024 (Di mercoledì 25 settembre 2024) NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
CLEW Nicotine Pouches proudly announces that it has been honored with another prestigious award, the coveted Best Nicotine Pouch Brand, at the 2024 Inter Tabac event, the world's largest trade fair for Tobacco Products and Smoking Accessories held in Dortmund, Germany, each year. This latest prestigious win is the brand's fourth win in a row for its innovative, smokeless Nicotine alternatives. CLEW Nicotine Pouches won their first award in June at the MENA Vape awards, their second in August at Vapecon South Africa, and an award at the ANTY Malaysia Expo. with this fourth prestigious award, the CLEW brand is now firmly positioned as an industry leader worldwide, with wins across MENA, Africa, the Far East, and now Europe. Speaking on the occasion, Mr.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
CLEW Nicotine Pouches proudly announces that it has been honored with another prestigious award, the coveted Best Nicotine Pouch Brand, at the 2024 Inter Tabac event, the world's largest trade fair for Tobacco Products and Smoking Accessories held in Dortmund, Germany, each year. This latest prestigious win is the brand's fourth win in a row for its innovative, smokeless Nicotine alternatives. CLEW Nicotine Pouches won their first award in June at the MENA Vape awards, their second in August at Vapecon South Africa, and an award at the ANTY Malaysia Expo. with this fourth prestigious award, the CLEW brand is now firmly positioned as an industry leader worldwide, with wins across MENA, Africa, the Far East, and now Europe. Speaking on the occasion, Mr.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- CLEW Nicotine Pouches continues winning streak with Best Nicotine Pouch award at Inter Tabac Germany 2024 - CLEW nicotine Pouches proudly announces that it has been honored with another prestigious award, the coveted Best nicotine Pouch Brand, at the 2024 Inter Tabac event, the world's largest trade fair fo ... adnkronos
- Tobacco Alternative Gums Market Report 2024: Global Long-term Forecasts to 2028 and 2033 - The "Tobacco Alternative Gums Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.The tobacco alternative gums market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow ... finance.yahoo
- EU Call to Ban Public Vaping Could Increase Smoking, Advocates Say - Most countries are thought likely to comply with a European Council recommendation that would treat vapor like smoke. filtermag
Video CLEW NicotineVideo CLEW Nicotine