Ghosts: il remake della serie è ufficialmente in lavorazione (Di martedì 17 settembre 2024) Ghosts: il remake della serie è ufficialmente in lavorazione Un nuovo remake della serie televisiva Ghosts è ufficialmente in lavorazione, dopo la fine della versione originale nel Regno Unito e il successo del suo remake statunitense. Ghosts era originariamente uno show nel Regno Unito iniziato nel 2019 e terminato nel dicembre 2023 dopo la quinta stagione. Tuttavia, è riuscita a generare una versione statunitense di successo della serie, con la quarta stagione di Ghosts attualmente prevista per il 17 ottobre. La versatilità della sua premessa, che coinvolge una coppia che si trasferisce in una casa piena di spiriti che hanno bisogno del loro aiuto, fa sì che lo show possa funzionare in qualsiasi luogo.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilosNotizie su altre fonti
- Ghosts gets an Australian remake - ghosts is getting an Australian remake. The eight-part series will launch on Paramount+ and Network 10 next year. It follows the success of the US remake of the BBC comedy hit, which has run for 50 ... chortle.co.uk
- 'Ghosts' Is Going Down Under With a Brand-New Remake - Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. Fans of the much-loved ghosts franchise are set to have the best 2025 as another adaptation is in the ... collider
- The 10 Worst Hollywood Remakes of International Horror Movies, Ranked - The 2019 remake of the remake was a real stinker, though. The plot is about a father who murders his family, which come back from the dead as vengeful ghosts. Whoever sets foot in their home becomes ... collider
Video Ghosts remakeVideo Ghosts remake