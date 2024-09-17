Ghosts | il remake della serie è ufficialmente in lavorazione

Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilos

(Di martedì 17 settembre 2024): ilinUn nuovotelevisivain, dopo la fineversione originale nel Regno Unito e il successo del suostatunitense.era originariamente uno show nel Regno Unito iniziato nel 2019 e terminato nel dicembre 2023 dopo la quinta stagione. Tuttavia, è riuscita a generare una versione statunitense di successo, con la quarta stagione diattualmente prevista per il 17 ottobre. La versatilitàsua premessa, che coinvolge una coppia che si trasferisce in una casa piena di spiriti che hanno bisogno del loro aiuto, fa sì che lo show possa funzionare in qualsiasi luogo.