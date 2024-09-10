È l’inizio di una Victory Road per Joe Hendry? (Di martedì 10 settembre 2024) Dopo Emergence e in attesa di entrare a tutti gli effetti nella Road to Bound For Glory, c’è un altra fermata importante per la TNA, quella chiamata Victory Road. L’evento in questione si terrà venerdì 13 settembre nel Boeing Center At Tech di San Antonio, Texas e nonostante la breve e rapida costruzione, vede in sé una card di tutto rispetto. Partiamo quindi con quelli che sono di fatto i pronostici per l’evento. TNA KNOCKOUTS WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH: Malisha (c) vs Spitfire Ultima chiamata per le sfidanti, o vincono o saranno costrette a sciogliersi. L’infortunio di Alisha Edwards cambia però le carte in tavola e una sostituta sarà al suo posto per affiancare Masha Slamovich e tentare l’ennesima conferma. Cosa pronostico? Beh, l’inizio dello smantellamento per il System e quindi Spitfire nuove campionesse. PS.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
