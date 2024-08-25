“Only murders in the building 4”, il trailer della nuova stagione su Disney+ (Di domenica 25 agosto 2024) Disney+ ha diffuso il trailer dell’attesissima quarta stagione di Only murders in the building. La serie comedy originale con Steve Martin (co-creatore e sceneggiatore della serie assieme a John Hoffman –, Martin Short e Selena Gomez tornerà in streaming dal 27 agosto con nuovi episodi disponibili ogni martedì (online alle 18.00). Leggi anche › Selena Gomez: «Quando mi sono ammalata ho chiesto a Dio: “Perché io?”» Zach Galifianakis, Eva Longoria e Eugene Levy nei panni di Oliver, Mabel e Charles, versione adattamento filmico del podcast. (Disney+) In questo nuovo capitolo il trio di podcaster amatoriali è alle prese con gli eventi scioccanti accaduti alla fine della terza stagione che hanno coinvolto Sazz Pataki, la controfigura e amica di Charles.Leggi tutta la notizia su iodonnaNotizie su altre fonti
- Disney+ presenta il trailer di Only Murders in the Building S4 - Martin e Hoffman sono i produttori esecutivi insieme a Martin Short, Selena Gomez, il creatore di This Is Us Dan Fogelman e Jess Rosenthal. La quarta stagione di Only Murders in the Building approderà su Disney+ dal 27 agosto, ma intanto è giunto il momento di visionare il trailer. Only Murders in the Building e le note di produzione Nella quarta stagione di Only Murders in the Building, il trio di podcaster amatoriali è alle prese con gli eventi scioccanti accaduti alla fine della terza stagione che hanno coinvolto Sazz Pataki, la controfigura e amica di Charles.
- Only Murders in the Building 4 : i protagonisti vanno a Hollywood nel nuovo trailer - Nel frattempo, inoltre, proseguono le indagini per scoprire chi ha ucciso Sazz, situazione che si rivela piuttosto complicata e potenzialmente ricca di svolte inaspettate. Nel video si vedono infatti i protagonisti mentre arrivano a Hollywood, dove le loro indagini hanno ispirato la realizzazione di un film, ritrovandosi così alle prese con gli attori che li interpreteranno sul grande schermo.
