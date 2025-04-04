Hit and Haute Couture | la musica italiana calca le passerelle dell’alta moda
Dua Lipa è il volto della nuova borsa Chanel 25: «È cool e senza tempo, e posso metterci dentro tutta la mia vita».
Fedez ha riscritto il testo della sua canzone Cigno Nero (dedicandolo a Chiara Ferragni?).
Ecco il singolo ‘Sola’: Maria Bove protagonista.
Elodie in rosso fuoco si trasforma in una diavolessa: in Euphoria è bondage tra pelle e fibbie.
Adele è rinata (e ce lo dimostra con un abito da sirena Schiaparelli Haute Couture).
