Mister Movie | Zootopia 2 Predator | Badlands & Elio | Novità dal CinemaCon 2024!

Zootopia! Al CinemaCon sono state mostrate scene inedite di Zootopia 2. Sembra che i nostri eroi, Nick e Judy, stiano affrontando qualche difficoltà di coppia. Li troviamo in terapia, alle prese con uno psicologo specializzato in dinamiche tra partner poliziotti.Zootopia 2: Terapia di Coppia e Misteri in LouisianaJudy sembra ottimista, ma lo psicologo fa notare che forse Nick non è d'accordo e si dimostra emotivamente chiuso. Interessante, vero? In un'altra scena, Nick e Judy si dirigono verso il Mercato di Marsh, che sembra essere ambientato in Louisiana. Sono alla ricerca di un leone marino di nome Gary, doppiato nientemeno che da Ke Huy Quan. Che cosa combineranno?Predator: Badlands: Un'Avventura Autonoma nell'Universo PredatorIl franchise di Predator continua a espandersi! È stato mostrato il primo sguardo a Predator: Badlands, diretto da Dan Trachtenberg, già regista del fantastico Prey. Mistermovie.it - Mister Movie | Zootopia 2, Predator: Badlands & Elio: Novità dal CinemaCon 2024! Leggi su Mistermovie.it Preparati a nuove avventure a! Alsono state mostrate scene inedite di2. Sembra che i nostri eroi, Nick e Judy, stiano affrontando qualche difficoltà di coppia. Li troviamo in terapia, alle prese con uno psicologo specializzato in dinamiche tra partner poliziotti.2: Terapia di Coppia ei in LouisianaJudy sembra ottimista, ma lo psicologo fa notare che forse Nick non è d'accordo e si dimostra emotivamente chiuso. Interessante, vero? In un'altra scena, Nick e Judy si dirigono verso il Mercato di Marsh, che sembra essere ambientato in Louisiana. Sono alla ricerca di un leone marino di nome Gary, doppiato nientemeno che da Ke Huy Quan. Che cosa combineranno?: Un'Avventura Autonoma nell'UniversoIl franchise dicontinua a espandersi! È stato mostrato il primo sguardo a, diretto da Dan Trachtenberg, già regista del fantastico Prey.

