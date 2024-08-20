ROYAL MANSOUR MARRAKECH IN MOROCCO WINS THE NO 3 GIN ART OF HOSPITALITY AWARD AS PART OF THE WORLD' S 50 BEST HOTELS 2024

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 20 agosto 2024) The storied hotel comprises a collection of traditional Moroccan riads, offering peace within the vibrant heart of themedina LONDON, Aug. 20,/PRNewswire/, has been named winner of the No.3 Gin Art of, ahead of The's 50in September. 600 voters in The's 50Academy, were asked to name the property where they received their single-experience within the 18-month voting period. Thecelebrates a property and its staff for outstanding service and attention to detail. Voters were asked to consider the ambience created in the hotel, the delivery of unique experiential elements and the overall warmth of the