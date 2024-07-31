Elgato Stream Deck + | arrivano i nuovi XLR Dock e USB Hub

Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttotek

(Di mercoledì 31 luglio 2024) Da oggi sarà possibile collegare un microfono XLRe l’USB Hub allo+ di, parte di CORSAIR, annuncia il lancio di duemoduli hardware per il controller+. Il modulo XLR, un’interfaccia per microfono, centralizza tutte le esigenze audio dei creatori di contenuti in un solo dispositivo. Il nuovo modulo USB Hub offre invece ulteriori porte USB e alimentazione aggiuntiva, ideale per l’espansione del sistema. Entrambi i moduli possono essere collegati direttamente sul retro di+. Riducendo l’ingombro sulla scrivania e ottimizzando gli spazi di lavoro perer e podcaster. Questi moduli trasformano+ in uno strumento indispensabile per i creatori di contenuti. Chi possiede già+ può ordinare XLRe USB Hub tramite il negozio online di, con spedizioni a partire dalla prossima settimana.