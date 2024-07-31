Elgato Stream Deck +: arrivano i nuovi XLR Dock e USB Hub (Di mercoledì 31 luglio 2024) Da oggi sarà possibile collegare un microfono XLR Dock e l’USB Hub allo Stream Deck + di Elgato Elgato, parte di CORSAIR, annuncia il lancio di due nuovi moduli hardware per il controller Stream Deck +. Il modulo XLR Dock, un’interfaccia per microfono, centralizza tutte le esigenze audio dei creatori di contenuti in un solo dispositivo. Il nuovo modulo USB Hub offre invece ulteriori porte USB e alimentazione aggiuntiva, ideale per l’espansione del sistema. Entrambi i moduli possono essere collegati direttamente sul retro di Stream Deck +. Riducendo l’ingombro sulla scrivania e ottimizzando gli spazi di lavoro per Streamer e podcaster. Questi moduli trasformano Stream Deck + in uno strumento indispensabile per i creatori di contenuti. Chi possiede già Stream Deck + può ordinare XLR Dock e USB Hub tramite il negozio online di Elgato, con spedizioni a partire dalla prossima settimana.Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttotekNotizie su altre fonti
- Community expresses support for ‘Deck Plaza’ project - EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso and the Downtown deck Plaza Foundation held their final public meeting on Tuesday night, July 20 as part of the feasibility study for the proposed “deck ... yahoo
- What will change this year for the Duke football gameday experience at Wallace Wade Stadium - Duke football announced plans to gradually introduce a number of changes to the gameday atmosphere at Wallace Wade Stadium for the 2024 season. dukechronicle
- Below Deck Med's Captain Sandy Yawn reveals how feud with Hannah Ferrier ended - Captain Sandy Yawn has shed more light on how her friendship with Below deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier finally ended. Below deck Med viewers watched Hannah and Captain Sandy clash for four and half ... msn
Video Elgato StreamVideo Elgato Stream