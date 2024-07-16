HONGQI Unveils EH7 /EHS7 at Goodwood Festival of Speed: European Pre-Sale Begins (Di martedì 16 luglio 2024) BEIJING, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
The HONGQI press conference was successfully held at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed. During the conference, Yang Dayong, President of the Overseas Business Division of China FAW Group Co., Ltd., and Chairman of China FAW Group Import & Export Co., Ltd., announced the launch of blind pre-Sales for the HONGQI new energy EH7 and EHS7 models in the European market. The Goodwood Festival of Speed traces its origins to the hill climb runs established in 1948 by the 9th Duke of Richmond at Goodwood Estate. Today, it has become a grand celebration that brings together world-renowned car brands and legendary racing cars, continuing the heritage of classic car culture. HONGQI's debut at the Festival attracted significant attention and discussion among European car enthusiasts.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Il marchio cinese di auto di lusso, HONGQI, ha reso nota la sua presenza al Goodwood Festival of Speed, mostrando la sua forza globale. Fondata nel 1958, HONGQI rappresenta lo sviluppo e i risultati dell'industria automobilistica cinese. La sua rete di distribuzione copre già 28 Paesi e regioni in tutto il mondo. Allo stesso tempo, HONGQI mette in mostra l'immagine di fascia alta del suo marchio e trasmette lo stile di vita lussuoso associato a HONGQI.
