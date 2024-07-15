Global University by Rybakov was launched at the Forum "Cultural Heritage in Education" (Di lunedì 15 luglio 2024) DUBAI, UAE, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Global University by Rybakov, a groundbreaking institution dedicated to shaping the future of Education, was officially launched at the Global Forum "Cultural Heritage in Education." The University's mission is to create a new generation of outstanding leaders capable of solving humanity's problems and influencing society on a Global scale. The University creates programs with industry leaders and engages the alumni society and other like-minded individuals around the world to influence their surroundings, creating a strong network. The University's founder, philanthropist Igor Rybakov, said: "We aim to create 10 million leaders by 2050 who will enhance the quality of life for a billion people. It is the first institution Globally to teach working with instability and chaos, focusing proactively on future changes, flexibility, adaptability, relevance, and addressing future challenges.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Global University by Rybakov, a groundbreaking institution dedicated to shaping the future of Education, was officially launched at the Global Forum "Cultural Heritage in Education." The University's mission is to create a new generation of outstanding leaders capable of solving humanity's problems and influencing society on a Global scale. The University creates programs with industry leaders and engages the alumni society and other like-minded individuals around the world to influence their surroundings, creating a strong network. The University's founder, philanthropist Igor Rybakov, said: "We aim to create 10 million leaders by 2050 who will enhance the quality of life for a billion people. It is the first institution Globally to teach working with instability and chaos, focusing proactively on future changes, flexibility, adaptability, relevance, and addressing future challenges.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Video di Tendenza
- Riassunto: PROTEINA avvia un progetto di verifica clinica globale con la Emory University School of Medicine, USA - In questa verifica clinica, PPI PathFinder BCL2 Dx verrà utilizzato per prevedere la risposta al farmaco in pazienti affetti da leucemia mieloide acuta (LMA), fornendo ai medici una guida per prescrizioni più efficaci del farmaco oncologico mirato al gruppo BCL2 ad ampia diffusione “Venetoclax”. SEOUL, Corea del Sud–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PROTEINA ha annunciato oggi di aver concluso il primo incontro con il Professor Janghee Woo e il suo team di ricerca presso la facoltà di medicina della Emory University di Atlanta, per iniziare la verifica clinica globale del suo prodotto di spicco, PPI PathFinder BCL2 Dx. seriea24
- Unicredit University, inaugurato l’anno accademico: formazione globale per le competenze del futuro - Nata nel 2022 come progetto pilota in Italia, la University è stata successivamente estesa e sviluppata a beneficio di tutti i dipendenti nei 13 Paesi del Gruppo, consentendo loro un approccio su misura […]. UniCredit ha inaugurato a Torino il terzo anno accademico della UniCredit University Italy, confermando gli ingenti investimenti del Gruppo bancario europeo nell'education. sbircialanotizia
Video Global UniversityVideo Global University