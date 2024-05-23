Cina: esibizione di flamenco conquista cuore del pubblico a Shanghai (Di giovedì 23 maggio 2024)Shanghai, 23 mag – (Xinhua) – Martedi’ sera, presso l’AIA Grand Theatre di Shanghai, e’ andato in scena un adattamento spagnolo di flamenco di “Carmen”, una novella francese del 1845 di Prosper Merrimee.
Lo spettacolo e’ stato prodotto dalla Antonio Gades Company, un rinomato gruppo di danza che e’ stato un pilastro del flamenco in Spagna fin dalla sua fondazione. La performance e’ stata ben accolta dal pubblico, che ha mostrato grande interesse ed e’ stato intrattenuto dalla danza, dal canto e dal musica della chitarra magistrali.
Il flamenco, riconosciuto dall’UNESCO come forma di patrimonio culturale immateriale, unisce danza, canto, musica di chitarra e costume per creare una forma d’arte distinta.
Vantando una storia profonda, questa forma d'arte ha anche beneficiato dei frutti dello scambio culturale tra l'Oriente e l'Occidente, secondo Stella Arauzo, direttrice artistica della Antonio Gades Company e regista principale della messa in scena cinese di "Carmen".
