Dean McDermott ufficializza la storia con Lily Calo dopo Tori Spelling | “La mia ragazza è magica”

Dean McDermott

Dean McDermott ufficializza la storia con Lily Calo dopo Tori Spelling: “La mia ragazza è magica” (Di giovedì 16 maggio 2024) Dean McDermott non si nasconde più e dopo mesi di indiscrezioni che circolavano sulla sua vita privata, rende ufficiale la relazione con Lily Calo. Un anno fa ha messo un punto al matrimonio, durato circa 18 anni, con Tori Spelling. Oggi sorride accanto alla nuova compagna.
