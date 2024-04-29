SBC Events: 'DOOM Guy' John Romero to Keynote at CasinoBeats Summit (Di lunedì 29 aprile 2024) LONDON, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti: john romero
Award-winning programmer, game designer, and level designer behind iconic classics such as 'DOOM' and 'Wolfenstein 3D,' John Romero, is set to headline the upcoming CasionBeats Summit. In his Keynote titled "Bridging Worlds: Nostalgia, Innovation, and the Future – A Journey with John Romero," Romero will offer insights drawn from his extensive experience in video gaming, tailored to inspire and advance the mindset of the online casino sector. The Keynote will feature as part of the 'Product' conference track and kick off the first day of the Summit on Wednesday, 22nd May, at the InterContinental Hotel in Malta. Romero commented: "The beauty of game design is that ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
