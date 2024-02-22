SUNSET IN THE CASTLE – DEGUSTANDO IL FVG, al Castello di Susans con JIMMY SAX. 2 giugno 2024 (Di giovedì 22 febbraio 2024)
Dopo il grande successo delle scorse edizioni, che hanno visto protagonisti tra gli altri Bob Sinclar e Benny Benassi, torna un evento entrato nel cuore del pubblico del Friuli Venezia Giulia e non solo, SUNSET in the CASTLE – DEGUSTANDO il FVG, happening che unisce il meglio della musica internazionale, la migliore gastronomia made in Friuli Venezia Giulia e una venue da sogno quale quella del Castello di Susans. Protagonista assoluto dell’edizione 2024, in programma domenica 2 giugno, (a partire dalle 17.00) sarà la star mondiale del sassofono, JIMMY Sax. Con il suo sound unico, che gli ha permesso di imporsi sui palcoscenici più esclusivi del globo, il musicista e performer emozionerà e farà ballare il pubblico del Castello all’ora ...Leggi tutta la notizia su udine20
