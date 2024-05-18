Musashi vs Cthulhu: Recensione, Gameplay Trailer e Screenshot (Di sabato 18 maggio 2024)
Notizie su altre fonti: musashi cthulhu
“Musashi
vs Cthulhu
” è un’esplosione di adrenalina avvolta nella misteriosa nebbia del Giappone feudale, dove l’arte della spada si scontra con orrori indicibili. In questo rapido gioco d’azione, i giocatori incarnano il leggendario samurai Musashi
, un ronin maledetto destinato a un destino di combattimenti senza tregua contro creature lovecraftiane.
Musashi
vs Cthulhu Recensione
L’atmosfera è densa di tensione, con Musashi
costantemente circondato da orde di mostri che assaltano da ogni direzione. L’obiettivo è chiaro: sopravvivere il più a lungo possibile, usando ogni istante per sferrare colpi precisi e mortali contro i punti deboli dei nemici. Il Gameplay
richiede una concentrazione estrema e riflessi fulminei, mentre il conto alla rovescia ...Leggi tutta la notizia su gamerbrain
An endless battle awaits in Musashi vs Cthulhu - An endless battle awaits in musashi vs cthulhu - Priced at £4.19 from the Xbox Store (discounted at launch if you are quick), musashi vs cthulhu is a fast paced action game in which you take on the role of musashi; a warrior straight out of feudal ...
About The Game - About The Game - musashi vs cthulhu (or MxC) is a fast paced action game where you take control of musashi - the most famous warrior from feudal Japan -,as he’s fighting for his life. The ronin is a victim of a ...
Ronin vs Monsters! Endless Fight in the new Musashi vs Cthulhu! - Ronin vs Monsters! Endless Fight in the new musashi vs cthulhu! - QUByte Interactive, in partnership with Cyber Rhino Studio, is pleased to announce the release of musashi vs cthulhu or Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox One/Series X|S on ...